DCs directed to ensure availability of stocks of locust pesticides

SUKKUR: The Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, said two to three more aircraft may be inducted for aerial operation against the locust swarms, saying the issue has been also raised with the federal government.

He was chairing a meeting of the divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and officials of the Agricultural Department, Larkana, on Thursday through the video link. The chief secretary sought information about the extent of locust swarms, damage caused in Jamshoro, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Naushahro Feroze and Khairpur and the measures taken by the district administration.

Mumtaz said the government will write to Suparco for tracking the movement of locust swarms. He directed the district management officials toensure adequate availability of stocks of pesticides and urgently procure where needed. He said timely action by the provincial government would save cotton and other crops.

Briefing the meeting the Director General Plant Protection said pesticides spray through airplanes is being conducted in close coordination with experts, UN’s Food Agriculture Organization, divisional and district administration, Sindh Agriculture Department, Board of Revenue.