Fri Jun 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

Contaminated water major cause of deaths in Pakistan'

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

SUKKUR: Executive Director, Integrated Regional Support Programme, (IRSP), Syed Shah Nasir Khisro and Shazia Sardar, Programme Manager Women and Gender Development, are working to address water and sanitation and health.

While talking to ‘The News,’ they said contaminated water is the major cause of deaths in Pakistan. They said at least 40 per cent of the population is deprived of pure drinking water, while 58 per cent do not have proper sanitation facilities.They said women especially girls are facing menstrual problems.

They said the IRSP has conducted awareness sessions for women on menstrual health. Khisro said working groups were setup in local colleges and universities to address these issues. They said in order to spread awareness about reproductive health at least one chapter on the subject should be devoted in the academic curriculum.

