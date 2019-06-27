Partly cloudy, humid weather forecast

LAHORE: Met officials said that seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. A westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country tonight. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sukkur, Kalat, Zhob Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was observed in several cities, including Noorpurthal, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Faisalabad, Jhang, Bhakkar, Joharabad, Pattan, Kalam, Upper Dir, Sukkur and Gupis. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 41°C and minimum was 25.2°C.