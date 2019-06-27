close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

Partly cloudy, humid weather forecast

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

LAHORE: Met officials said that seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. A westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country tonight. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sukkur, Kalat, Zhob Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was observed in several cities, including Noorpurthal, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Faisalabad, Jhang, Bhakkar, Joharabad, Pattan, Kalam, Upper Dir, Sukkur and Gupis. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 41°C and minimum was 25.2°C.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus