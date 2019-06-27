close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

Shahbaz govt minted billions through fake health schemes, says Yasmin

National

Lahore: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the corrupt government of Shahbaz Sharif earned billions of rupees through introducing fake health schemes.

The minister said the previous Punjab government signed a memorandum of understanding with Medi Urge company of 20 mobile health units. As many as Rs2.5 million were the monthly expenses of one mobile health unit according to the contract, the minister said, adding “Now we are running these free mobile health units in only Rs1million per month.”

She said that free medical facilities through these free mobile health units were being provided in Lahore, Multan,Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura and Rahim Yar Khan. More than 150,000 patients have been provided free medical facilities through these free mobile health units in Punjab. Patients can get the free medical facilities of X-ray, ultrasound, all blood tests, oxygen and medicines through these free mobile health units, Yasmin Rashid said.

