Judicial remand of Khwaja brothers extended by 14 days

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of PML-N leaders Khwaja Saad Rafique and Khwaja Salman Rafique by 14 days in the Paragon Housing case.

The jail authorities produced both brothers before the court amid tight security as heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the court premises. The court again issued arrest warrants for three co-accused in the case Nadeem Zia, Umer Zia and Farhan Ali and extended the judicial remand of Khwaja brothers by 14 days.

Previously, the NAB had submitted a reference against Khwaja brothers in the court. As per NAB claims, Saad Rafique along with his Benamidar wife Ghazala Saad Rafique, brother Salman Rafique in association with Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue which was converted into a new housing project namely M/S Paragon City Pvt Limited, which was allegedly an illegal society. Moreover, the accused cheated people and obtained illegal benefits from the funds of the illegal housing project.