NAB summons Shahbaz on July 5

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the NA Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif on July 5, the Geo News reported. The NAB sent a notice to Sharif, President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former chief minister of Punjab, and it was confirmed that it had been received at his residence. The anti-graft watchdog's notice, which has advised him to appear at 2pm on Friday, July 5, noted that the former Punjab CM should present information on all of his family's assets, including those abroad, as well as accounts and vehicles. It stressed that Sharif has to present details on receiving a sum of Rs 112.2 million in foreign currency back in 2009.