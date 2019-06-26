Pakistan backs India at UNSC

WASHINGTON: Pakistan has backed India’s candidature for a two-year term non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

There were other 54 countries as well in the Asia Pacific group that unanimously endorsed India’s position. The others in the group include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Vietnam.

Experts believe that despite regional rivalry, Pakistan and India have always supported each other at the UNSC seat. It is widely expected that India will offer its support to Pakistan at its turn for the position.

The non-permanent members do not have veto rights. The 10 non-permanent seats are distributed on a regional basis, giving African and Asian countries five seats. The last time India held the position in 2011-2012, which was then immediately followed by Pakistan’s two-year stint as well.

Elections for five non-permanent members of the 15-nation Council for the 2021-22 term will be held next year in June.

India’s permanent representative at the UN made the announcement in a tweet saying: “Asia Pacific group at UN unanimously endorsed India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat of the Security Council for 2-year term in 2021/22.”