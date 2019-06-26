WEST INDIAN BIG HITTERS: Bowling coach says India up for the challenge

MANCHESTER: Over the course of the next two games India will face arguably the two teams with the greatest firepower in their batting line-ups at the ICC World Cup.

First, they take on the West Indies at Old Trafford, knowing a victory would put them within touching distance of the semi-finals, before a clash with England at Edgbaston.

And as they prepare for the challenge of subduing the Windies’ big hitters on Thursday, bowling coach Bharat Arun believes there will be opportunities against such an aggressive team.

He said: “They’re an outstanding side and they play real positive cricket. We are aware of the challenges that exist in this game. And I think our plans are pretty much in place and we are up for the challenge.

“They do have their strengths. And also it’s a big challenge for the bowlers too — especially when they come after you. But whenever batsmen come after you, if you’re willing to look at it deeply, there is a chance for it — in it for the bowlers, and I think that’s what the bowlers would be looking to do.”

One player who has emerged with great credit from a bowling perspective for India has been Hardik Pandya, who played a crucial role in the wins over Afghanistan and Pakistan.

His development has given the Indian selectors greater flexibility, and Arun explained how he has expanded his repertoire in order to become a reliable option to bowl a full complement of ten overs.

He said: “Over a period of time it was a big challenge for Hardik to bowl those 10 overs, and he realised that to be able to bowl those 10 overs he needed to develop a certain armoury in his bowling.

“And that’s what he’s worked on. He’s worked on his slow balls, his slow bouncers also, and also he’s worked on perfecting his bouncers. So all these put together have given him the confidence to go through those 10 overs.”

While India remain unbeaten, they were given a scare by Afghanistan in their last match, the first time their batsmen have not really fired in the competition.

Instead it was Mohammed Shami who saw the team home, taking a hat-trick in the final over to seal an 11-run victory, and Arun revealed how a conversation when Shami was dropped back in 2018 had helped him turn things around.

Arun said: “It was a pretty long conversation. Shami was in a totally different mind-set. And we had to — the head coach, me, all of us had to sit down and speak to him and kind of draw a future map for him and had to convince him regarding that. And he was going through certain personal problems as well at that point in time.

“So beyond all that, I think what has really got him into the situation that he is, his ability to play cricket and that’s exactly what we made him focus on. And I think the rest is there for everybody to see.”