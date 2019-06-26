close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
DR
Desk Report
June 27, 2019

Modi appoints policemen to head IB, RAW

National

DR
Desk Report
June 27, 2019

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed 1984-batch police officers Arvind Kumar and Samant Goel as the next chief of as the Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and India’s external spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), according to reports. As chairman of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, the PM also cleared the impaneling of 1986 batch IPS officer in the rank of Director General.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan