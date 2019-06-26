Modi appoints policemen to head IB, RAW

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed 1984-batch police officers Arvind Kumar and Samant Goel as the next chief of as the Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and India’s external spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), according to reports. As chairman of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, the PM also cleared the impaneling of 1986 batch IPS officer in the rank of Director General.