Thu Jun 27, 2019
June 27, 2019

SC acquits 3 death sentence convicts

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday acquitted three death sentence convicts after 14 years giving them benefit of doubt in the murder case of eight persons outside the District Courts, Kharian. Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who headed the three-member bench which heard the case, observed that with the dismissal of that case no criminal case was pending at the SC's principle seat in Islamabad.

