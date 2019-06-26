SC acquits 3 death sentence convicts

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday acquitted three death sentence convicts after 14 years giving them benefit of doubt in the murder case of eight persons outside the District Courts, Kharian. Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who headed the three-member bench which heard the case, observed that with the dismissal of that case no criminal case was pending at the SC's principle seat in Islamabad.