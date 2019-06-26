India to be guided by national interest on arms deals: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday that New Delhi would be guided by its national interest when it comes to purchasing defence systems from Russia. "We have relationships with several countries, many of which are of some standing. They have a history. We will do what is in our national interest," Jaishankar said. -- Xinhua

AFP adds: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, trying to chart a path that keeps the Asian ally onside politically even with the two countries at loggerheads over trade and a $5.2-billion Russian arms deal.