Condolence

LAHORE: The executive committee of the Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA)on Wednesday condoled the death of the wife of Mian Parvez Akhtar, former first class cricketer and President Young Muslim Gymkhana Cricket Club Lahore.

The executive committee meeting was chaired by LRCA President Shahrez Abdullah Rokhri. The members of the executive committee prayed that may Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.