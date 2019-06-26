Jamaica, Curacao reach Gold Cup quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Jurien Gaari rifled an equalizer from 28 yards out in the third minute of stoppage time to give Curacao a 1-1 draw against Jamaica on Tuesday as both teams reached the Gold Cup quarterfinals.
The Reggae Boyz, runners-up in the past two editions of the regional championship for North and Central America and the Caribbean, advanced with the draw on the final day of Group C action in Los Angeles.
Curacao went through after Honduras, already eliminated from quarterfinal contention after back-to-back defeats, stunned El Salvador 4-0 in the second match of the double-header at Banc of California Stadium, home of Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC. Jorge Alvarez’s 59th-minute goal, a blast from outside the penalty area, launched a second-half scoring explosion for Honduras. Rubilio Castillo followed in the 65th minute, Bryan Acosta made it 3-0 in the 75th and Emilio Izaguirre made it 4-0 in the 90th minute.
In the opening match, Gaari’s effort canceled out Shamar Nicholson’s 14th-minute strike for Jamaica, who were unable to capitalize on chances to secure all three points. Nevertheless, Jamaica finished top of Group C with 5 points, one more than Curacao.
The Reggae Boyz will face either the defending champion United States or Panama in the quarterfinals. The USA take on Panama in the Group D finale on Wednesday and can win the group with a draw — which would put them through to a match against Curacao.
LOS ANGELES: Jurien Gaari rifled an equalizer from 28 yards out in the third minute of stoppage time to give Curacao a 1-1 draw against Jamaica on Tuesday as both teams reached the Gold Cup quarterfinals.
The Reggae Boyz, runners-up in the past two editions of the regional championship for North and Central America and the Caribbean, advanced with the draw on the final day of Group C action in Los Angeles.
Curacao went through after Honduras, already eliminated from quarterfinal contention after back-to-back defeats, stunned El Salvador 4-0 in the second match of the double-header at Banc of California Stadium, home of Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC. Jorge Alvarez’s 59th-minute goal, a blast from outside the penalty area, launched a second-half scoring explosion for Honduras. Rubilio Castillo followed in the 65th minute, Bryan Acosta made it 3-0 in the 75th and Emilio Izaguirre made it 4-0 in the 90th minute.
In the opening match, Gaari’s effort canceled out Shamar Nicholson’s 14th-minute strike for Jamaica, who were unable to capitalize on chances to secure all three points. Nevertheless, Jamaica finished top of Group C with 5 points, one more than Curacao.
The Reggae Boyz will face either the defending champion United States or Panama in the quarterfinals. The USA take on Panama in the Group D finale on Wednesday and can win the group with a draw — which would put them through to a match against Curacao.