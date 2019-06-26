Gayle available for India series

LONDON: Chris Gayle has made himself available for the upcoming ODI series against India, in addition to one of the Tests that will be played as a part of the inaugural World Test Championship.

Notably, he had announced in February this year that the 2019 World Cup will be his last ODI assignment. Asked about his post World Cup plans in Manchester, ahead of the league match against India, Gayle said: “Maybe a Test match against India and then I’ll play, definitely play the ODIs against India. I won’t play the T20s. That’s my plan after World Cup.”

West Indies captain Jason Holder, though, said that he wasn’t aware of Gayle’s decision to un-retire but welcomed his the veteran’s extended presence with the team, most of which consists of players seeking motivation. Earlier this year, Gayle sang a different tune, stressing that in 50-overs cricket, the World Cup will “definitely” be the end for him.

Interestingly, Gayle also spoke about his intent to play in a Test match against India, which could be his swansong from the format. He’s so far featured in over 100 Tests but last played a Test for the West Indies way back in September 2014, against Bangladesh in his hometown Jamaica. A number of factors, including his troubled back, has kept him away from the format as he continues to play in the T20 leagues around the world.