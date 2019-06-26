US to fight European domination at women’s WC

PARIS: Holders the United States are the last ones standing in the way of a European winner at the women’s World Cup heading into the quarterfinals, as coach Jill Ellis and her team prepare for a heavyweight showdown with hosts France on Friday.

Italy and the Netherlands made it seven out of eight for Europe as they advanced on Tuesday, eliminating China and Japan respectively to end Asian ambitions in the process. The last African and South American teams had already bowed out. There had never previously been more than five European teams in the last eight at the tournament since its inauguration in 1991, and the absence of the likes of Japan — 2011 winners and runners-up four years ago — and Brazil from the latter stages is not to everyone’s liking.

Japan lost 2-1 to the Netherlands with Lieke Martens converting a 90th-minute penalty winner awarded for a Saki Kumagai handball. Canada and Brazil suffered narrow losses to Sweden and France respectively, while Australia lost on penalties to Norway.

Ahead of Friday’s match in Paris, the USA remain the favourites to go all the way. The traditional stronghold of the women’s game, they have never finished off the podium at the women’s World Cup. The last European nation to win the World Cup was Germany, in 2007. But while the Germans are an established force internationally, the rise of the Netherlands and Italy has put the spotlight on the work being done to grow the game at club level on the continent.