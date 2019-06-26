Punjab make winning start in National Jr TT Championship

LAHORE: Punjab table tennis team edged out Pakistan Railway by 3-2 in Boys’ Under-15 team event competition on the opening day of 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship that got underway at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar inaugurated the championship at a colourful opening ceremony in the presence of large number of young table tennis players.KP and Chromatex also registered victories in Boys’ Under-15 team event. In other matches of Boys’ Under-18 team event, Islamabad, Pak Army, Pak Arab and Sindh outplayed their opponents quite comfortably.

Secretary Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) Ahmer Malik, President Punjab Table Tennis Association Irfanullah Khan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman, Administrator NPSC Gymnasium Hall Mustafa Shah, organizing secretary Sabah Waris and a large number of young players were also present on this occasion.

The participation of two overseas young players - Faizan Sadiq from Abu Dhabi and Muhammad Amjad from Saudi Arabia is another notable feature of the junior championship. While talking to media, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said Sports Board Punjab has started its preparations for National Games scheduled to be held in October this year.

“We are organising regular sports events despite severe summer weather conditions. Recently, we organized Punjab Inter-Division (Open) Snooker Championship at NPSC Gymnasium Hall and All-Punjab Age Group Swimming Championship in Gujrat.

A 2-day archery championship is also going to be staged in Murree early next month,” he explained. “We are going to spend very busy time in July 2019. We will hold camps for National Games, 7-Game camps and Summer Swimming camp during the next month”. Replying a query, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said: “The performance all the participating players in all sports competitions is being monitored thoroughly and on the basis of their performance and conduct the shining players will be picked up for National Games”.

Following are the results: Boys’ U-15 Team Event: Punjab beat Pak Railway 3-2, KPK beat Islamabad 3-0, Chromatex beat Islamabad 3-0, Pak Arab beat Sindh 3-2.

Boys’ U-18 Team Event: Islamabad beat Pak Railway 3-2, Pak Arab beat Punjab 3-1, Pak Army beat Wapda 3-1, Sindh beat Chromatex 3-0, Sindh beat Pak Railway 3-0, KP beat Chromatex 3-1.