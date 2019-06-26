Jallo trounce Tauseef in Fazal Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Jallo Gymkhana trounced Tauseef Club by 204 runs in match of PCB-organised Fazal Mahmood Cricket Championship at Township Whites Ground.
Scores: Jallo Gymkhana 357/8 in 40 Overs (Zafar Iqbal 31, Azhar Waheed 68, M Tanzeem 43, Usman Shafqat 84, Arshad Butt 63, Shehbaz Kamran 17(no), M Ismail 4/67, Faqeer Hussain 2/58). Tauseef Club 153 all out in 39.2 Overs (Hussain Raza 21, Haroon 20, Ikhlaq Ahmed 11, Faqeer Hussain 36, M Ismail 18, Zafar Iqbal 3/28, Ahsan Mukhtar 3/28, Salman Naseer 3/26).
LAHORE: Jallo Gymkhana trounced Tauseef Club by 204 runs in match of PCB-organised Fazal Mahmood Cricket Championship at Township Whites Ground.
Scores: Jallo Gymkhana 357/8 in 40 Overs (Zafar Iqbal 31, Azhar Waheed 68, M Tanzeem 43, Usman Shafqat 84, Arshad Butt 63, Shehbaz Kamran 17(no), M Ismail 4/67, Faqeer Hussain 2/58). Tauseef Club 153 all out in 39.2 Overs (Hussain Raza 21, Haroon 20, Ikhlaq Ahmed 11, Faqeer Hussain 36, M Ismail 18, Zafar Iqbal 3/28, Ahsan Mukhtar 3/28, Salman Naseer 3/26).