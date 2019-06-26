close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2019

Jallo trounce Tauseef in Fazal Cricket

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2019

LAHORE: Jallo Gymkhana trounced Tauseef Club by 204 runs in match of PCB-organised Fazal Mahmood Cricket Championship at Township Whites Ground.

Scores: Jallo Gymkhana 357/8 in 40 Overs (Zafar Iqbal 31, Azhar Waheed 68, M Tanzeem 43, Usman Shafqat 84, Arshad Butt 63, Shehbaz Kamran 17(no), M Ismail 4/67, Faqeer Hussain 2/58). Tauseef Club 153 all out in 39.2 Overs (Hussain Raza 21, Haroon 20, Ikhlaq Ahmed 11, Faqeer Hussain 36, M Ismail 18, Zafar Iqbal 3/28, Ahsan Mukhtar 3/28, Salman Naseer 3/26).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports