Allowed to compete for an Olympic place, fine reduced

Pakistan gets new lease of life from FIH

By Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey gets a new lease of life following International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) decision to allow the greenshirts to compete for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Furthermore, the FIH Disciplinary Commission’s decision to reduce the fine to considerable amount is expected to generate fresh activities on hockey front at domestic level. Commission’s decision to divert half of the remaining fine amount back on the game’s promotion in Pakistan has in fact provided the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) with an opportunity to work for the game’s promotion at grassroots level. In fact the half of remaining fine expected to be around the tone of Rs 5 million could help generate activities at town and district level provided provincial and federal governments put some extra and show interest in helping restart activities at the district and club levels.

The game of hockey has long been waiting for government’s involvement in promotion of the game at school and club levels. It is hoped that the decision on the part of FIH Commission would be an awakening call for the provincial governments which are supposed to take the front seat when it comes to working for the game’s uplift at educational institutions. Following devolution of Ministry of Sports to provinces, their responsibility has become even bigger.

The PHF in its hand out following FIH decision confirmed that Pakistan has reached an agreement with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) according to which the former Olympic and world champions have been allowed to compete for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

At the same time, the fine imposed on Pakistan for pulling out of FIH Pro League has been reduced to considerable level. Argentina and Holland have withdrawn their compensation case against Pakistan reducing the total amount of the fine to 25 percent. Furthermore the FIH has also allowed Pakistan Hockey Federation (FIH) to invest the rest of half amount of the fine on grassroots hockey development in Pakistan and share the progress with Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).

The rest of the half fine would be paid to FIH in installments with first installment to be paid on or before August 19, 2019. Pakistan will have to pay the first installment of fine to compete in the Olympic qualifying matches most probably to be held in September.

The PHF President Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar who along with FIH legal counsel Majid Bashir pleaded the case with FIH Disciplinary Commission in Switzerland Tuesday thanked FIH CEO Thierry Weil for amicable settlement that would now allow Pakistan not only to compete in Olympic Qualification round but also to investment part of the fine back home on development programmes at grassroots level.

Surely Pakistan has got a reprieve and the prospects for hockey promotion are much brighter than what were there almost three months back. Now it is up to the PHF and provincial and federal governments to seize opportunity coming their way by default.