Thu Jun 27, 2019
AFP
June 27, 2019

Romania defy Germany in Euro U-21 C’ship

Sports

AFP
June 27, 2019

BOLOGNA, Italy: Surprise package Romania take on holders Germany in the European Under-21 Championships semifinal on Thursday in a heated atmosphere on and off the pitch in Italy.

A scorching 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 Fahrenheit) is forecast in the northern Italian city of Bologna when the match kicks off in the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara at 6:00 pm (1600GMT). Romania technical director Mihai Stoichita fears it will be “too hot” for the players and has urged European football governing body UEFA to push back the time of the match, local media reported.

Four-time winners Spain and France line out in the second semifinal at 9:00 pm in Reggio Emilia — 74km north-west of Bologna — where forecasts for kick-off are around 32 degrees Celsius. The Romanians have been the revelation of the biennial tournament finishing top of their group ahead of France. The match in Cesena ended with clashes as Italy missed out as a result, with the girlfriend of Romania international Cristian Manea, hospitalised and receiving stitches to her lip amid the skirmishes.

