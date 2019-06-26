Pakistan down SA U-19s to take 2-0 lead

LAHORE: Mohammad Haris and captain Rohail Nazir stroked half-centuries as Pakistan U-19s defeated South Africa U-19s by four wickets in the second 50-over match to take a 2-0 lead at Pietermaritzburg Oval in Pietermaritzburg (South Africa) on Tuesday night.

M Haris remained undefeated on 60 while Rohail continued with form by scoring 67 as Pakistan U-19s achieved the 216-run target for the loss of six wickets inside 40 overs.Rohail’s 81-ball innings sparkled ten fours and a six, while Mohammad struck nine fours in an unbeaten 60 off 53 balls, both added 73 runs for the fifth wicket.

Earlier the match was reduced to 47 overs due to wet outfield. The third match of the series will be played on June 27 at the same venue.Scores in brief: South Africa U-19s 215 all out in 44 overs (Andrew Louw 91, Gerald Coetzee 29, Naseem Shah 3-30, Akhtar Shah 3-42, Aamir Ali 2-39)

Pakistan U-19s 218-6, 39.5 overs (Rohail Nazir 67, Haris Khan 60*,Irfan Niazi 33*, Achille Cloete 2-34, Bryce Parsons 2-46). Player of the match: M Haris.