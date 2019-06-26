Shaheen brings Kiwis to their knees

BIRMINGHAM: Expectations were high when Shaheen Shah Afridi burst into the international cricket arena as a highly capable left-arm pacer last year.

Despite his lack of international experience, the 19-year-old was drafted into Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the World Cup with the national selectors hoping that he would add sting to the team’s bowling attack.

But Shaheen had such a slow start to the World Cup that even Misbah-ul-Haq, the soft-spoken former Pakistan captain, was forced to question his selection along with Mohammad Hasnain’s, another teenage pacer in the Pakistani squad.

“Shaheen was struggling even in the last series (against England). He was not putting the ball in the right areas,” Misbah was quoted as saying a day before Pakistan’s World Cup match against New Zealand.

Despite his below-par showing in the 4-0 drubbing in the five-match One-day International series against England, Shaheen was retained in the World Cup squad.He made his World Cup debut against Australia but failed to exploit pace-friendly conditions at the county ground in Taunton on June 12. Shaheen gave away 70 runs as Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs. He bowled a series of loose deliveries with the new ball even as Mohammad Amir sizzled from the other end.

“Against Australia, where the conditions were very good, he (Shaheen) was the one who actually gave a start to Australia – he was short, he was full at times, he did not hit that length,” he added.But there were no shortcomings here at Edgbaston on Wednesday as Shaheen hit the right areas to bring New Zealand to their knees in a marathon seven-over spell.

Mohammad Amir gave Pakistan an early breakthrough when he scalped opener Martin Guptill off his very first delivery but it was Shaheen, who put Pakistan in command with impressive figures of 7-3-11-3 in his first spell. His three wickets – Colin Munro, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham – came in quick succession and brought New Zealand to their knees at 46-4

Shaheen, who was dropped for the game against India before returning to take 1-54 from 8 overs in a 49-run win against South Africa, was in top gear against New Zealand.Making full use of overcast conditions and a dampish wicket, the lanky pacer hit the right lengths to put the Black Caps under pressure.

New Zealand

M. Guptill b Amir 5

C. Munro c Sohail b Shaheen 12

K. Williamson c Sarfaraz b Shadab 41

R. Taylor c Sarfaraz b Shaheen 3

T. Latham c Sarfaraz b Shaheen 1

J. Neesham not out 97

C. de Grandhomme run out 64

M. Santner not out 5

Extras: (b2, lb3, w4) 9

Total: (six wkts, 50 overs) 237

Did not bat: M. Henry, L. Ferguson, T. Boult

Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Guptill), 2-24 (Munro), 3-38 (Taylor), 4-46 (Latham), 5-83 (Williamson), 6-215 (De Grandhomme)

Bowling: Hafeez 7-0-22-0; Amir 10-0-67-1 (2w), Shaheen 10-3-28-3, Imad 3-0-17-0, Shadab 10-0-43-1, Wahab 10-0-55-0 (2w)

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson.