Labour MP’s suspension lifted after anti-Semitism row

LONDON: Labour is at the centre of a fresh storm over its handling of anti-Semitism allegations after MP Chris Williamson’s suspension was lifted.

He was issued with a formal warning following his comments that the party had been “too apologetic” in response to criticism over its handling of anti-Semitism allegations. The Board of Deputies of British Jews said the lifting of his suspension was a disgrace.

Derby North MP Williamson was suspended in February after video footage showed him telling a meeting of the grassroots Momentum group that Labour’s reaction to anti-Semitism allegations had led to the party being “demonised”.

Williamson was also filmed saying he had celebrated the resignation of MP Joan Ryan, who quit Labour in protest over the handling of anti-Semitism and bullying complaints. The suspension of the MP, a prominent supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, was lifted after a hearing of a National Executive Committee (NEC) anti-Semitism panel. A Labour source said: “An NEC panel, advised by an independent barrister, found Chris Williamson had breached the Party’s rules and gave him a formal sanction. He could face further, more severe, action if he repeats any similar comments or behaviour.”

Labour MP Stella Creasy suggested the timing of the case could be linked to the party’s efforts to get candidates in place for the next election. MPs have been given until July 8 to say if they wish to seek re-selection in their seats.

Creasy said: “The decision to let Chris Williamson back into party in time for him to stand again as a Labour candidate is best example yet of why we need an independent process for anti-Semtism and sexual harassment complaints and not mates’ rates.”

Veteran Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge, who is Jewish, said: “This shows that the complaints process is a complete sham. This is not zero tolerance. This is letting your political pals back in and turning a blind eye to Jew-hate. Every decent Labour Party member must challenge this.”

Amanda Bowman, vice president of the Board of Deputies, said: “This is an utter disgrace.” Gideon Falter, chief executive of Campaign Against Antisemitism, said: “The decision to reinstate him shows that the Labour Party’s leadership holds British Jews in contempt and demonstrates that the Equality and Human Rights Commission was right to act on our referral and open a full statutory investigation into Labour’s anti-Semitism crisis.”

Tory leadership hopeful Boris Johnson said it was “shameful that Labour have reinstated this key Corbyn ally back into their party after his appalling remarks”. “We must never allow these apologists for anti-Semitism anywhere near government,” he said.

A Labour Party spokesman said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints extremely seriously, which are investigated in line with our rules and procedures. We can’t comment on individual cases.”