Man dies in Nowshera accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: A man was killed when a dumper hit a tractor-trolley in Azakhel Payan here on Wednesday. It was learnt that one Jangrez and his son Amir Zaib had parked a tractor-trolley on the roadside when the dumper rammed into it. Jangrez was killed in the accident. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.
NOWSHERA: A man was killed when a dumper hit a tractor-trolley in Azakhel Payan here on Wednesday. It was learnt that one Jangrez and his son Amir Zaib had parked a tractor-trolley on the roadside when the dumper rammed into it. Jangrez was killed in the accident. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.