Man dies in Nowshera accident

NOWSHERA: A man was killed when a dumper hit a tractor-trolley in Azakhel Payan here on Wednesday. It was learnt that one Jangrez and his son Amir Zaib had parked a tractor-trolley on the roadside when the dumper rammed into it. Jangrez was killed in the accident. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.