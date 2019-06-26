close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2019

Man dies in Nowshera accident

Peshawar

NOWSHERA: A man was killed when a dumper hit a tractor-trolley in Azakhel Payan here on Wednesday. It was learnt that one Jangrez and his son Amir Zaib had parked a tractor-trolley on the roadside when the dumper rammed into it. Jangrez was killed in the accident. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

