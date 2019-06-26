Oghi tehsil govt moves against dishonest contractors

MANSEHRA: The Oghi tehsil government has initiated the legal process to arrest contractors who had taken money without executing the development schemes.

“We are in a legal process against contractors who withdrew money without executing schemes, and officials who gave them no objection certificates,” Raja Bashir, the tehsil nazim, told the council which met with convener Shaukat Awan in the chair in Oghi on Wednesday. The council passed a resolution and denounced District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam for transferring Rs7 million funds meant for the Oghi tehsil to Balakot tehsil. “The tendering process for Malkana-Nil Milan road was completed but even then the district nazim transferred funds to Balakot. We condemn and demand the return of this money without any delay,” Munir Tanoli said. The council also approved imposing a levy from next financial year on granite being excavated in its jurisdiction.