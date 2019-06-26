close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2019

Contractor, butcher held for supplying unhygienic meat

Peshawar

BANNU: The district administration arrested a contractor and butcher for being involved in supplying unhygienic meat to various hotels and the Central Prison here on Wednesday, official sources said.

The sources said that acting on a tip-off, Additional Assistant Commissioner Hidayatullah Khan along with police party conducted a raid on a house of the contractor wherefrom they seized unhygienic meat.

They arrested the contractor Riaz Khan and butcher while two of their accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

