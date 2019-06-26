Contractor, butcher held for supplying unhygienic meat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: The district administration arrested a contractor and butcher for being involved in supplying unhygienic meat to various hotels and the Central Prison here on Wednesday, official sources said.
The sources said that acting on a tip-off, Additional Assistant Commissioner Hidayatullah Khan along with police party conducted a raid on a house of the contractor wherefrom they seized unhygienic meat.
They arrested the contractor Riaz Khan and butcher while two of their accomplices managed to escape from the scene.
BANNU: The district administration arrested a contractor and butcher for being involved in supplying unhygienic meat to various hotels and the Central Prison here on Wednesday, official sources said.
The sources said that acting on a tip-off, Additional Assistant Commissioner Hidayatullah Khan along with police party conducted a raid on a house of the contractor wherefrom they seized unhygienic meat.
They arrested the contractor Riaz Khan and butcher while two of their accomplices managed to escape from the scene.