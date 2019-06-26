Chemically ripe mangoes discarded

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday discarded a huge quantity of the mangoes owing to use calcium carbide (CaC2) for artificial ripening.

The food watchdogs have discarded 1,262kg chemically contaminated mangoes while checking 35 fruit markets of Punjab in a crackdown against those food business operators (FBOs) who were involved in this crime. This was informed by Punjab Food Authority Director General (R) Captain Muhammad Usman.

The provincial food regulatory body has checked 114 stalls of 11 markets in Lahore zone, 91 stalls in 13 markets in Multan zone and 125 stalls in Rawalpindi zone. PFA also served warning notices for improvement to 105 FBOs during raids.

Usman said the use of CaC2 to artificially ripen fruits was strictly prohibited in Punjab. He said the demand for mangoes usually increased in summer due to its numerous health benefits and taste, however, some FBOs of mangoes industry started this bad practice.

He said around the globe, for artificial ripening of fruits, Ethylene was used that diminishes the risk of diseases. The DG further said Punjab Food Authority has conducted 443 awareness seminars for FBOs who were associated to fruit business in the last few months.