Buzdar orders probe into release of billions of rupees funds by previous government

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar held a meeting with the MPAs of Lahore division at the committee room of Punjab Assembly here on Wednesday.

The assembly members apprised the CM about the problems and public welfare schemes of their areas and instructions were issued by the CM for the solution to the problems faced by the people.

On the demand of assembly members, the CM directed for investigating the release of billions of rupees funds and their expenditures for the constituencies situated in Lahore during the previous tenure and added that resources are a sacred trust of the people and their personal utilisation was dishonesty. He said that every possible step would be adopted for providing relief to the general public.

Undue increase in the prices of essential items will not be tolerated and the administration should initiate action against the elements responsible for creating artificial price-hike.

The administration should also proactively perform to give relief to the people, he added. Usman Buzdar said that the issue of clean drinking water would be resolved in Lahore division and the situation of cleanliness as well as sewerage system would also be improved. He disclosed that KEMU campus would be set up in Muridke.

He also announced for restoring 257 non-functional water supply schemes in Lahore division and other parts of the province and said that funds had already been allocated for that purpose. He said that roads situated in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana Sahib would be repaired and Arazi centre would be established in Warburton.

Similarly, Shahkot-Jaranwala Road will be restored on a priority. The CM said that Baba Guru Nanak University was being set up in Nankana Sahib. In this regard, plying of LTC buses to Nankana Sahib would be reviewed along with the establishment of a trauma centre in Pattoki.

He said that the administration had been issued instructions to ensure that the owners be provided essential facilities to the people living in private housing schemes because it was their responsibility. He said that agri credit cards would be issued to farmers and the revenue collected by the LDA from Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib would be spent on these districts. He said the scope of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme would be expanded to other districts.

The chief minister said that opportunities existed in Punjab about the installation of bio-gas plants, and added that steps would be taken for the installation of such plants through a public-private partnership mode.

He said that drainage system would be improved in Lahore for the smooth discharge of stagnant water during rainy season. The proposals submitted by the assembly members would be implemented, he added.

The CM appreciated the performance of Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and his department for stabilising the prices of essential items during Ramazan. Ministers Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, Asif Nakai, Hashim Dogar, Khalid Mehmood, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Chief Secretary, ACS, IG Police, Chairman P&D, SMBR, Commissioner and CCPO of Lahore division, RPO Sheikhupura, DCs and DPOs of Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib, besides administrative secretaries, were also present on the occasion.