NBP conducts lucky draw for Debit Card Holders

Karachi: In continuation of National Bank of Pakistan's (NBP) journey for embracing the future banking, NBP held the lucky draw of NBP EMV/Contactless Debit Card holders powered by Golootlo.

The lucky draw ceremony was conducted by senior management of NBP including SEVP/Group Chiefs Mr. Tariq Jamal, Mr. Jamal Baqir and CIO Mr. Shahid Saeed, Group Head Payment Services and Digital Banking, Mr. Muhammad Farooq along with Chairman Decagon Pakistan (Private) Limited Mr. Aziz Kassamali and representatives from UnionPay International.

Speaking at the occasion Mr. Muhammad Farooq, Group Head Payment Services & Digital Banking stated that NBP in collaboration with Decagon Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited (Golootlo) had exhibited ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy 2019 at NBP Head Office in April 2019, becoming the first bank in the world to achieve this recognition.

On the occasion, the bank launched a lucky draw campaign for cardholders for encouraging them to use plastic money at merchants, hence fostering the use of digital payments.

During the ceremony, senior management of National Bank conducted the lucky draw and announced the names of 10 lucky winners, who will get the chance to visit England to watch Pakistan play at the ICC World Cup 2019.****