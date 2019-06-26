Two injured for putting up resistance during mugging bids

Two men were injured by muggers on Wednesday in separate incidents as they offered resistance during attempted muggings.

A man was shot and injured for offering resistance during a mugging near the Super Highway. Police officials said the incident took place near Pakistan Kanta in Gulshan-e-Maymar within the limits of the Site Super Highway police station.

They said two unidentified armed men on a motorcycle shot and injured a 40-year-old man, Saeed, when he put up resistance. The assailants, fled the scene after shooting the man.

The injured man was taken to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital. A case was registered while further investigations are under way. In the second incident, a 25-year-old man, identified as Javed, was stabbed and injured for offering resistance during a robbery bid on Hub River Road in Baldia Town within the limits of the Saeedabad police station.

The injured man was taken to Civil Hospital. Police officials said unidentified persons stabbed him when he offered them resistance in the mugging. A case was registered while further investigations are under way.

Stray bullet injures woman

A woman was injured when she was hit by a stray bullet in the Macchar Colony area within the limits of the Docks police station. She was identified as 45-year-old Farida and was taken to Civil Hospital. Police officials said a stray bullet had hit and wounded her. The police registered a case over the incident.

Two extortionists arrested

Two suspected Lyari gangsters were arrested in injured condition after an exchange of fire with the Super Market police on Wednesday. Police officials said that Sher Yaqoob and Akbar Mohiuddin were arrested near the football ground in Ilyas Goth, Liaquatabad. The police also claimed to have recovered two pistols, a motorcycle and Rs100, 000 from the suspects, adding that the suspects had collected the extortion amount from a shopkeeper and they were trying to flee from the scene when the police intercepted and arrested them.

‘Criminal’ injured

A 25-year-old man, Ashiq Ali, was injured in a firing incident near Shoe Market in the Garden area. He was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. Police officials said that he could be a criminal as they had recovered an illegal weapon from his possession.

Suspected criminal found dead

A man was found dead in the outskirts of the city on Wednesday. Police officials said that the locals informed them about the presence of a body near from Malir River within the limits of the Sharafi Goth police station. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and later handed over to his family for burial. The victim person was later identified as 33-year-old Sharif, son of Hamid.

The police said Sharif was shot dead by some unidentified persons shot, adding that they had gathered his criminal record which suggested that he was a criminal and he alleged killed one of his gang members over a monetary dispute. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

30-year-old injured

A 30-year-old man, Rizwan, son of Khalid Essa, was shot and injured near Murghikhana Stop in the Quaidabad area. The injured man was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. Police officials said he was injured by some unidentified persons over unexplained reasons. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.