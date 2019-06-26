We will not let sacrifices for peace go in vain: Rangers chief

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday discussed law and order and related issues of the province with Sindh Rangers Director General Maj Gen Umer Ahmed Bukhari.

The governor said on the occasion that Karachi is rightly considered the economic hub of Pakistan, as any event occurring in the city creates repercussions for the rest of the country. During their meeting, both men renewed their resolve to eliminate all forms of lawlessness in the province. Ismail acknowledged the exemplary services and scarifies rendered by the army, police and Rangers in restoring law and order in Karachi. He said the people value their sacrifices.

Maj Gen Bukhari said snap checking has been started at all entry and exit routes of the city to prevent occurrences of crime. He said that the numerous sacrifices made to restore peace would not be allowed to go in vain. Regarding the locust attack on Sindh’s crops, Governor Ismail directed the National Disaster Management Authority to play its due role.