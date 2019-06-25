Boy sexually assaulted by three dies in hospital

LAHORE: Three men allegedly sexually assaulted and killed a labourer boy in Manawan area of the city on Tuesday, police said, adding that two of them had been arrested. According to the first information report (FIR), registered on behalf of the deceased's maternal uncle, Latif, 15-year-old Ahmed Rehman, a resident of Sheikhupura, used to work in a shoe factory, and lived in a small hotel nearby. The accused persons, including the owner of the hotel, Rizwan alias Jagga Mohsin, and Rafiq, as well as another unnamed person - drugged and intoxicated the boy before sexually assaulting him. Afterwards, when the boy's condition deteriorated, they dropped him at a local hospital and fled. But the victim could not survive. Later, the police arrested Rizwan and Rafiq. Police said the body had been sent for post-mortem. Bereaved family of the ill-fated boy has appealed to the government for provision of justice. A third suspect is yet to be arrested.