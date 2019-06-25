Three held

LAHORE: Counter-terrorism department teams arrested two terrorists from Khushab and one from Bahawalnagar Tuesday. The team arrested two terrorists belonging to a banned organisation JeM, from Khushab. The arrested terrorists were identified as Muhammad Kabeer and Muhammad Latif; hand grenade, explosives, five detonators and safety fuse were recovered from their possession. A terrorist was arrested from Basti Khalilabad, Haroonabad Road, Bahawalnagar. He was identified as Umar Khurshid Khan belonging to the TTP. Explosives for IED were recovered from his possession. He was planning to attack personnel of a sensitive agency in Bahawalnagar. Cases against three terrorists were registered in CTD police stations concerned.