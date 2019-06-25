close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
Two Chinese bailed in fake marriages case

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday granted bail to two Chinese nationals, allegedly involved in trafficking of Pakistani girls to China after contracting marriages, in the light of statements made by their Pakistani wives. The court directed both the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief of the bail. Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Amjad Ali Shah heard the bail applications of Chinese nationals - Lu Tian and Lu Chanjain. At the outset of the proceedings, the defence counsel, Hassan Latif, submitted that his clients married Pakistani women in accordance with the law whereas their Pakistani wives, Sumaira and Fouzia, had recorded statements before a judicial magistrate in their favour.

