close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

PFA seals coffee outlets, warehouses

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed three coffee outlets and their warehouses for using expired coffee and other products during different raids in the provincial metropolis here on Tuesday. Without disclosing the names of the outlets, the PFA officials said following the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the provincial food authority continued its crackdown on adulterators and unhygienic food points across Punjab. The action was taken against violators under the supervision of PFA Director General Muhammad Usman in Gulberg area. The operation continued for seven hours. The team confiscated 14,568-kg unwholesome foods including 1,140-kg expired coffee, 702-kg Matcha Green Tea, 447-kg white chocolate, 480-kg imported tea and 7,954-kg local and imported coffee flavours, tea leaves and powder. Moreover, PFA’s watchdogs seized 352-kg different powder and syrup, 1,210-kg special Dutch hot chocolate drink, 1,620-kg French deluxe hot vanilla drink powder, 1,328-kg hot chocolate and 635-kg dark chocolate.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan