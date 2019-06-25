Woman, two sons recovered from illegal confinement

FAISALABAD: On the order of Additional Sessions Judge Nadeem Anwar, a bailiff conducted a raid and recovered a woman and her two minor sons from illegal detention of Millat Town police station.

The court bailiff raided and recovered Shazia Bashir and her sons Ayaan and Shahroz who were kept in illegal confinement allegedly by the Millat Town police SHO. Earlier, Amir Bashir had filed a petition in the court for the recovery of the woman and her sons. The court ordered the CPO to conduct an inquiry into the illegal confinement of the woman and her sons by the Millat Town police SHO.

FOUR HUMAN SMUGGLERS HELD: The FIA on Tuesday arrested four human smugglers from Faisalabad, Bhowana and Chiniot.

The FIA raided and arrested Muhammad Shahid, Mohsin, Zahoor Ahmad and Ghulam Muhammad. The accused were involved in taking millions of rupees from different people for sending them abroad.

MAN BURNS HOUSE: A man allegedly set ablaze his house over a property issue at Mansoorabad on Tuesday. Sohail Waheed allegedly set his house on fire when his mother Razia Bibi refused to transfer a 2-Marla plot at Mananwala in his name.

APCA RALLY: All Pakistan Clerks Association members on Tuesday took out a rally against the federal budget. The rally started from Chiniot Bazaar and terminated at Zila Council Chowk. The participants of the rally chanted slogans against the budget and in support of their demands.

INJURED WOMAN DIES:A woman, who was injured critically wounded in the Gulistan Colony gas blast three days ago, died at the Allied Hospital on Tuesday. Razia Bibi was injured in the blast and rushed to the hospital where she died.

ASI HELD: The ACE on Tuesday arrested Samanabad police ASI Mian Muhammad Arshad for taking bribe from a citizen. The action was taken on the complaint of Muhammad Waris of Muzaffar Colony.