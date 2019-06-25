close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

Dies in accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

SIALKOT: An old man was killed in an accident on Kashmir Road on Tuesday. Noor Hussain was on his way when a wagon hit his bike. As a result, he died instantly.

FIVE HELD WITH NARCOTICS: Police on Tuesday arrested five drug peddlers. The police arrested Naveed with 1.36kg hashish, Pervez Masih with 10 litres liquor, Tahir Abbas with 1.24kg hashish, Rafi with 2.30kg hashish and Zahid Mehmood with 10 litres liquor.

