‘Public-private partnership vital for education’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Muard Raas said government could not run the school education system alone. He termed the public private partnership as the quickest way to achieve the goal of providing education to all.

Speaking at a national conference on “Public Private Partnerships in Education 2019” at a local hotel he, however, said other than providing funds to private sector to help government promote education there were other ways to engage private sector in this cause.

Institute of Social and Policy Sciences (I-SAPS) organised the conference which was attended by managing directors of education foundations of all the four provinces and parliamentarians from across the country.

Dr Murad also said the government was working on curriculum framework through which it would be possible to introduce a uniform curriculum across the province. He added the dividends would not be immediate but would certainly improve the quality of education. He said like online transfer facility the government was working to introduce other reforms to facilitate school teachers so that they could focus on their job and work with dedication.

The minister said private schools supported by Punjab Education Endowment Foundation (PEEF) had been directed to submit B-Form of students till September. He said the Insaf Afternoon Schools programme, currently being run in 22 districts, would be extended to all districts of Punjab.

Ayesha Nawaz, Chairperson of Punjab Assembly Standing Committee on School Education, said provision of education was the responsibility of the government and it could not shift this responsibility on private sector.

Ayesha said public-private partnership was not the solution. She said the government needed to make education an incentive and added no other incentive would work to attract parents to send their children to public schools. She said there was also a dire need to look into the issue whether or not the PEEF schools were following the minimum wage criteria introduced by the government.

Ahmad Ali, director I-SAPS, managing directors of education foundation of Punjab, KPK, Sindh and Balochistan and parliamentarians also spoke on the occasion.