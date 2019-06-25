Jailers transferred

LAHORE: According to a notification Sajid Baig, Superintendent District Jail Sialkot, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent Central Jail Bahawalpur vice Shahram Tauqir Khan, already transferred and posted as Superintendent High Security Prison Sahiwal replacing Naveed Ashraf who has been directed to report to Inspectorate of Prisons Punjab.

Mansoor Akbar, AIG Inspectorate of Prisons Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent Central Jail Mianwali, and Ahmed Naveed Gondal, AIG Inspectorate of

Prisons Punjab, as Superintendent Central Jail Gujranwala vice Khalid Bashir who has been directed to report to Inspectorate of Prisons Punjab.

Mian Muhammad Ansar, Superintendent Jail Inspectorate of Prisons Punjab

has been transferred and posted as Superintendent District Jail Shahpur

and Atta Ullah Malik, Superintendent District Jail Mandi Bahauddin, as Superintendent District Jail Sialkot.

Students asked to promote country’s positive image: Punjab Governor’s wife Mrs Parveen Sarwar has called upon the students to play their active role in highlighting the positive image of Pakistan.

She was addressing Students Societies Conference 2019 held at Punjab University (PU) here on Tuesday. Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun, PU Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, Punjab Higher Education Commission former Chairman Prof Dr Nizamuddin, University of Management and Technology VC Dr Abid Sherwani, Minhaj University Pro-Rector Dr Shahid Soroya, College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.