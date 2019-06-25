29 overseas committees’ heads appointed

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved the appointment of chairmen in 29 District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) to facilitate Pakistani expatriates.

In this regard a notification has been issued by the Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari. It is also pertinent to mention that Deputy Commissioner of the relevant district will be the Vice Chairman of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee while Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), District Police Officer and other senior officers of District administration will be active members of the above mentioned committee. Overseas Pakistanis Commission refers all the complaints to the relevant District Committees which then try to address the issues by taking up the same with the departments concerned.

As per the notification Basit Shakeel Hashmi has been appointed as Chairman DOPC Rawalpindi, Adil Ali Khan in Attock, Nasir Jamil Hashmi in Chakwal, Rao Mudasser Ahmad Khan in Sargodha, Malik Zia ur Rehman in Khushab, Dr. Qaiser Obaid Khan in Mianwali, Muhammad Asghar in Faisalabad, Ijaz Hussain in Jhang, Muhammad Naveed Alam in Toba Tek Singh, Atif Iftikhar Cheema in Gujranwala, Anwar Ali Goraya in Hafizabad, Arif Gondal in Mandi Bahauddin, Adeel Irshad Chaudhry in Gujrat, Waqas Iftikhar in Sialkot, Muhammad Irfan Abid Chaudhry in Narowal, Malik Jahangir Hussain in Lahore, Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmad in Kasur, Waleed Hussain in Sheikhupura, Tariq Ahmad Shah in Nankana Saab, Zahid Iqbal in Sahiwal, Mian Muhammad Anwar Pasha in Okara, Muhammad Amir in Pakpattan, Safdar Ali in Vehari, Shoaib Akmal Qureshi Hashmi in Multan, Arshad Ali Sukhera in Lodhran, Mehar Azhar Javed in Khanewal, Malik Rahim Khar in Muzaffargarh, Syed Mubasher Zaman Shah in Bahawalnagar and Makhdoom Afkarul Hassan in Rahim Yar Khan.

Minister inaugurates mobile health unit: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated free mobile health unit (MHU) at Gulshan Ravi, Band Road.

Approximately two lakh people can avail the free medical facility from this free mobile unit. This will be the gift for the residents of this locality.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yasmin said non-availability of resources in this locality was the failure of previous government. “We are trying to solve the public issues on their doorstep. Punjab government has distributed ‘Sehat Insaf Cards’ in seven districts,” said Yasmin, adding that special persons and registered workers in social security will also be facilitated with Sehat Insaf Card.

She said local residents could avail the facility of X-ray, ultrasound, all blood tests, ECG, oxygen and medicines from this free mobile health unit.

She said, “Increase in health budget was very painful for opposition. We will fulfill all commitments with public under command of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Rulers of Model

Town cannot digest the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf”.

Taxes collected from public would be utilised a hundred percent on public, the minister concluded.

Transfers, postings: The Punjab government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of seven officers on Tuesday.

According to the notification Faisal Sultan has been posted as Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sumandari, Mohsin Alam as AC Athara Hazari vice Irfan Anwar who has been made Officer on Special Duty (OSD). Adnan Rashid has been posted as AC Bhuwana vice Liaqat Ali already transferred and was made OSD, Ehsan-ul-Haq Zia as AC Lalian and Naeem Sadiq as AC Ahmadpur East.