References against judges: PBC, SCBA to observe countrywide strike on July 2

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) have decided to observe countrywide strikes and stage sit-ins on July 2 against the hearing of presidential references by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against two superior court judges. The two judges facing the references are Justice Qazi Faez Isa of Supreme Court and Justice KK Agha of Sindh High Court. Talking to this correspondent, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Syed Amjad Shah made it clear that lawyers would observe countrywide strikes and stage sit-ins on July 2. He said a joint action committee of lawyers would also chalk out their future strategy in this regard on the same day. He said earlier they had come to know that Justice Faez Isa of Supreme Court would submit a reply to the SJC on July 2 and the SJC would meet on July 14 and therefore they had told the media that instead of observing strikes and sit-ins, a future line of action would be hammered out on July 2. However, later it was confirmed that the SJC would meet on July 2 and therefore the lawyers would observe strikes and sit-ins on that day. He said a sit-in would also be staged outside the Supreme Court in accordance with the programme.