NAB case: Gillani, 6 others, summoned for indictment on July 2

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday summoned six accused, including former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, on July 2, for indictment in a reference pertaining to illegally awarding a publicity campaign.The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had nominated a total of seven accused including Yousaf Raza Gillani and others in the reference. The trial court had ordered the NAB to share copies of the reference with the accused and summoned all of them on next hearing for indictment. The former prime minister and other persons were accused of misusing their authority in granting campaign contract illegally to an advertising agency. The reference stated that there was no competition held in granting of contract, which was totally against the PPRA rules.