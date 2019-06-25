close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

Islamabad down parliamentarians

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Ali Amin’s (84) innings was not enough to save Parliamentarians XI from six wickets defeat against Combined Islamabad team at the Diamond Ground.

Parliamentarians XI hit up 180 for 3 in 15 overs with Ali Amin striking eight fours and seven sixes during his 31-ball knock. In reply Combined Islamabad hit up the target in 15th overs with Moeid Sheikh (52) being the top scorer. Ali Kundi (2-24) was leading wicket taker.

Scores: Parliamentarians XI: 180 for 3 in 15 overs (Ali Amin 84, Ali Zaidi 36, Moeid Sheikh 1-15). Combined Islamabad 181 for 4 in 14.1 overs (Moeid Sheikh 52, Rana Shahzad 33, Ali Kundi 2-24).

