Wed Jun 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

WC video views hit one billion

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

BIRMINGHAM: The Pakistan-India World Cup clash at Old Trafford on June 16 was by far the most-watched game of the ten-nation contest.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the World Cup is on track to shatter previous digital and TV records and become one of the world’s biggest-ever sports events - having already delivered over 1 billion video views across digital content on ICC’s platforms and social media channels.

In addition, TV figures have seen India alone amass a viewership of 342m during the first fortnight of the tournament even before the much anticipated fixture between India and Pakistan. The India v Pakistan match becoming the most watched ODI and the 4th most watched match across any format since 2006 with an average audience of 821,000.

