WC video views hit one billion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BIRMINGHAM: The Pakistan-India World Cup clash at Old Trafford on June 16 was by far the most-watched game of the ten-nation contest.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the World Cup is on track to shatter previous digital and TV records and become one of the world’s biggest-ever sports events - having already delivered over 1 billion video views across digital content on ICC’s platforms and social media channels.
In addition, TV figures have seen India alone amass a viewership of 342m during the first fortnight of the tournament even before the much anticipated fixture between India and Pakistan. The India v Pakistan match becoming the most watched ODI and the 4th most watched match across any format since 2006 with an average audience of 821,000.
BIRMINGHAM: The Pakistan-India World Cup clash at Old Trafford on June 16 was by far the most-watched game of the ten-nation contest.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the World Cup is on track to shatter previous digital and TV records and become one of the world’s biggest-ever sports events - having already delivered over 1 billion video views across digital content on ICC’s platforms and social media channels.
In addition, TV figures have seen India alone amass a viewership of 342m during the first fortnight of the tournament even before the much anticipated fixture between India and Pakistan. The India v Pakistan match becoming the most watched ODI and the 4th most watched match across any format since 2006 with an average audience of 821,000.