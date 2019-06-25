close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 26, 2019

Lara admitted to hospital

Sports

AFP
June 26, 2019

MUMBAI: West Indies batting legend Brian Lara was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai Tuesday after complaining of chest pain, Indian media reports and sources said.The 50-year-old Trinidadian was rushed to hospital after he complained of discomfort during a promotional event. “He is fine and will be discharged soon,” the source told media. Lara was in Mumbai to take part in promotional events of the ongoing cricket World Cup. “He complained of chest pain and uneasiness this morning and was sent for a routine check-up. He is fine now,” a source at the broadcaster, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports