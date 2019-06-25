Lara admitted to hospital

MUMBAI: West Indies batting legend Brian Lara was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai Tuesday after complaining of chest pain, Indian media reports and sources said.The 50-year-old Trinidadian was rushed to hospital after he complained of discomfort during a promotional event. “He is fine and will be discharged soon,” the source told media. Lara was in Mumbai to take part in promotional events of the ongoing cricket World Cup. “He complained of chest pain and uneasiness this morning and was sent for a routine check-up. He is fine now,” a source at the broadcaster, who asked not to be named, told AFP.