Punjab players finalised for Junior TT C’ship

LAHORE: The trials for the selection of Punjab table tennis boys and girls teams were conducted on Tuesday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex for the participation in 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship.

Over 150 boys and girls from 36 districts participated in the trials. Selection committee selected 14 players for Punjab’s four teams. Four players each were selected for Under-18 boys and girls and three players each were picked up for Under 15 boys and girls teams. The participants will compete in five categories - Junior Boys team event, Junior Girls team event, Cadet Boys team event, Cadet Girls team event and Singles and Doubles events during the 4-day national championship.