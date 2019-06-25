Salah seeks first goal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO: Superstar Mohamed Salah gets a second chance to score his first goal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations when hosts Egypt face the Democratic Republic of Congo in Group A on Wednesday.
The recent Champions League winner with Liverpool was unable to convert several chances against Zimbabwe last Friday as Egypt won 1-0 in the opening match of the tournament. “Mohamed Salah was among those who missed chances, but I was satisfied with our performance,” admitted Mexican coach Javier Aguirre. Victory over the Congolese, who performed poorly when losing 2-0 to Uganda, could clinch a last-16 place for the Egyptians with one match to spare. After four days of small crowds, a capacity 75,000 crowd is expected in Cairo to cheer Egypt as they seek a third win in four Cup of Nations meetings with the DR Congo.
There will be contrasting pressures on the teams with the Pharaohs eyeing a second-round place and the Leopards fighting for survival after a horror first outing. DR Congo came to Egypt as one of the most unpredictable qualifiers having finished third in 2015 only to make a timid quarterfinal exit two years ago.
