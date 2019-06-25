‘Compact sports policy being formulated in Punjab’

LAHORE: Several effective measures have been taken for the growth of sports under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Punjab’s sports policy is being formulated for the first time in the history.

“The purpose of sports policy is to choose the direction for the development of sports in the province. Nobody can achieve his destination without selecting his target,” DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar expressed these views while presiding an important meeting of Sports Directors of different educational institutions on Tuesday.

He said the script of Sports Policy will be presented before Punjab cabinet and will be implemented after getting its proper approval. Sarwar said that all concerned sports people are being consulted for the formation of a compact and solid sports policy of Punjab. “Dr Ijaz Asghar has been appointed consultant for this purpose. Dr Ijaz Asghar and his team is visiting every tehsil and district to review sports talent and facilities”. “It’s our goal to provide equal sports opportunities to all people irrespective of a big and small city”. Sarwar further said that tracing talented players and then imparting them quality training will be main feature of sports policy.