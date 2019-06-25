Miandad for team’s collective efforts against Kiwis

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan enters into crucial and decisive phase of the World Cup with the match against New Zealand at Edgbaston (Birmingham) Wednesday, former great Javed Miandad called on cricket team to realise the importance of match by putting up collective team work where effort should be win the day for the country.

Talking to The News Tuesday, a day ahead of the match, Miandad said all playing members should stand up to the challenge by helping the team put up a combined winning show. “Forget about individual records rather than concentrate as what should be done to help the team inflict first defeat on New Zealand in the World Cup.”

The former linchpin of Pakistan batting line-up said it was time for batsmen to show responsibility. “What I want from top Pakistan batsmen is to show responsibility and try to stay at the wicket for maximum number of overs. The difference between Pakistan and other top teams are the performance of their leading batsmen. Look at K Williamson, J Root, Warner and Shakib Al Hasan.

There performance counts. Not only they are their respective team’s leading run getters, they are consistent and have so far tried to take along the whole side with them when it comes to team’s total. That element of responsibility is missing from Pakistan side. Time has come for someone from the top to rise up to the challenge. When you get fifty to sixty, don’t feel you have done your job, one or two of the top players need hundred and stay at the wicket for most part of the innings.”

Miandad hoped victory against New Zealand is possible provided every player make his inclusion in the team count.The former middle order batsman said Edgbaston wicket usually favours batting. “Runs on the board are important when it comes to batting first. Otherwise it would be difficult to contain New Zealand team that has yet to lose a match in the event. If Kiwis bat first, don’t allow them to score more than 230. Pakistan are not good in chasing and that element should be kept in mind.” Miandad was furious on coach Mickey Arthur, saying he should concentrate on getting the best out of cricketers rather than giving childish and irresponsible statements.