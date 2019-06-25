Health warnings and speed limits as Europe bakes in heatwave

PARIS: As Europe sizzled Tuesday at the start of a heatwave tipped to break records, drivers on Germany’s famously speedy motorways were ordered to slow down and fans at the women’s World Cup were showered in health warnings.

Meteorologists blamed a blast of torrid air from the Sahara for the unusually early summer heatwave, which could send thermometers above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some places on Thursday and Friday.

Experts say such heatwaves early in the summer are likely to be more frequent as the planet heats up — a phenomenon that scientists have shown to be driven by human use of fossil fuels. In Germany, where forecasters have warned a June record of 38.5 degrees could be smashed, speed restrictions were placed on some stretches of “autobahns” as the unusually warm weather raised the risks of “blow-ups” — the hot tarmac breaking up and shredding tyres.

A forest fire was raging north of Cottbus, the second-largest city in Brandenburg state, in an area that was just recovering from a fire in 2018. It was deemed especially dangerous due to the risk of unexploded ammunition left in the area, which is home to a military training facility.

In Spain, TV weather presenter Silvia Laplana riffed on the doom-filled catchphrase “Winter is coming” from the blockbuster series Game of Thrones to describe what lay in store for the country. “El infierno (hell) is coming,” she tweeted alongside a weather map which showed most of the country coloured scarlet later in the week.