Khashoggi fiancee says US ‘ethically’ responsible to seek justice

GENEVA: The Turkish fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi insisted in an emotional interview Tuesday that Washington has the ethical responsibility to initiate an international investigation into his killing.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and US resident, was killed last October 2 by Saudi agents while at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul to obtain paperwork ahead of his wedding to Hatice Cengiz.

Speaking to AFP on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the 36-year-old Turkish scholar described her growing desperation as she stood outside the consulate and waited for her fiance to emerge, in vain.

“At the beginning, I thought maybe something bad had happened to him, but I never thought the really far end of the picture,” she said, speaking through an interpreter. She said she suspected that Khashoggi was experiencing some of the things he had feared. “Maybe he was arrested inside, maybe they were interrogating him,” she said. “I never (considered) the possibility of a murder.”

With tears flowing down her cheeks and dripping into her silk hijab, she said she clung for months to the hope that the man she had planned to marry, and whose body has not been found, “might be alive”. But, she said, she had come to accept the truth: “He was violently murdered and massacred.”